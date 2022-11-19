Beautiful new 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in the newest phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This home features an open floorplan with raised ceilings, fireplace, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, and more! There are 2 primary bedrooms downstairs and upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a spacious bonus/game room. Enjoy entertaining outdoors on your oversized covered patio overlooking your large fenced backyard. Location is fantastic; near schools, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals. Call or text today to schedule your private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday with a 13-10 defeat at Auburn. Here are three quick takes from the game.
AUBURN , Ala. — Before time expired in Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the embattled Tigers sprinted toward the student sec…
The CR-V was Honda's most popular vehicle in 2021 and the fifth-bestselling car in America. And for 2023, it receives a total makeover.
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period and will be published on the next six-week period. All other sch…
The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care…
The Texas A&M esports team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the university is negotiating a lease with the city of College Station …
AUBURN, Ala. — It’s hard to score points if you can’t even get yards.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson, break down the Ag…
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.