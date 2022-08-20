 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,700

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,700

Backs up to a a huge greenbelt and future park! Popular 4 bedroom spacious home with 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage that features wide-open sight-lines between kitchen, living, and dining. The primary bedroom is quite large with a garden tub, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The large covered patio opens to a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system and full sod. Tons of upgrades and features like blinds on all the windows, recessed lighting, a zoned HVAC system, special socket in the garage for charging your electric car, and much, much more. Community pool opening soon. ASK about our incentives!! The finished pictures are of a similar completed model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert