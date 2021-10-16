This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greenbrier neighborhood. This stunning exterior features upgraded stone with dark gray and copper colored accents and black casement windows. You'll find modern design and selections in this home. Step inside to find your new home flowing with wood look tile through the common areas and master bedroom. The living room is anchored with a direct vented fireplace, and the kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with 5 burner gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades and selections made for the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.