4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $459,000

This fabulous new construction home has everything you have come to expect from a Magruder Home, an open concept floor plan, natural light, beautiful millwork, a custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. The split-bedroom plan allows for a private master retreat away from the 2 guest bedrooms. Relax or entertain on the covered outdoor patio!

