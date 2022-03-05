Beautiful home by RNL Homes featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, a three-car garage, an extended covered patio, fireplace, and a tankless water heater. The Greenbrier residential community is planned for over 400 homes on 200 acres in a prime location. Homeowners seeking the comfort of a master planned subdivision with wooded home sites will also appreciate the area amenities, such as Miramont Country Club, greenbelts, walking/jogging trails, parks, convenience to shopping, medical service providers and close proximity to private and public schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $449,100
