Beautiful new build on a large corner lot by Creekview Custom Builders in Greenbrier Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus a powder bath features a center fireplace in the great room, interior wood cased windows, crown molding, a flex room that fits your own personal needs, kitchen has custom cabinets with accent lightning, stainless built in electric oven, gas cooktop, granite countertops with full tile backsplash and undermount sinks. The primary bedroom suite has tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, framed decorative mirrors, granite vanities, separate tile shower with bench seat, and tile surrounds. Two spacious size secondary bedrooms are on the main floor, while the 4th bedroom with own private bathroom is located on the second floor or can be used as a game room. Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Prewired for security system and central media panel. Nice covered patio, full yard irrigation system, and a 16 SEER HVAC system ***Pictures are of a previous new build by Creekview Custom Builders with similar features.*** Estimated close date is August 31st. Call listing agent for more details.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of pos…
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall
Texas A&M University will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages both as officials plan to continue in-person …
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Bryan and College Station leaders are excited about progress being made this week to try bringing the long-discussed Interstate 14 to life.
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…
Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
The Bryan school district officially began construction of the district’s third intermediate school with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at t…