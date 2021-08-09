4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $444,999

Been wanting country living? Look no further! Come and see this stunning 2,288sf home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms on 2.52 acres featuring an in-ground pool, a detached 4th bedroom with it's own bathroom that can be used as a guest apartment, flex room, you name it! This stunning property offers a huge outdoor patio for entertaining, large trees, storage. Roof was replaced in 2021, AC Furnace was replaced in 2019, fresh interior paint, new light fixtures, new wood fence & newly planted trees. Schedule your showing now before it's gone!