Welcome home to this beautiful Mediterranean gem in the sought after Austin Colony’s neighborhood. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, backed up to wooded property, and on an oversized lot, this beautiful home offers the privacy we’re all looking for. Walk-in to an open concept floor plan with 12ft+ ceilings throughout the main living and dining areas. The large gourmet kitchen is a home chef's dream and overlooks the living room, allowing for you to stay involved while entertaining. This home also offers state of the art audio/ video throughout the entire house. Ample natural lighting throughout helps bring the outdoors into each and every room. The entertainment space extends outdoors to a partially covered back patio with LED lighting and views of the grazing deers behind the back fence and, no worries about the mosquitos, thanks to the built-in mosquito spray system. Schedule a showing today before it’s gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $444,900
