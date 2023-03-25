$99,800 price reduction. $7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction or additional price reduction. Backs up to a huge greenbelt and future park! Massive 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a game room, with a 3-car garage which has a socket for charging your electric car. You will love the wide-open plan with 2 bedrooms and a study on the first floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a game room. This open kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of island seating. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet, a large walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. The covered back patio looks out on the fully fenced backyard with a complete sprinkler system and sod included.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You are sitting at your desk in the world’s most famous workplace. Day after day, you are feeling like your supremely skilled experts somehow …
A College Station man died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road, police said.
It’s been 80 days since Rene Borrel landed his plane in a pasture off Jones Road in Bryan. As of Thursday night, the plane is still right wher…
DES MOINES, Iowa — Any fingers pointed in the direction of Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff for the Aggies’ 76…
The College Station school district’s 2023 Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee membership list was finalized with the board of t…