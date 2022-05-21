 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $437,000

Want to live in the country but still be close to Bryan/College Station? This may be the place for you! This beautiful Blackrock home in Garrison Creek has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and sits on one acre of land. This one story home features an open floor plan with a large great room that connects to the gorgeous kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is a spacious ensuite with a separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. This home also features granite in the kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring in the great room, kitchen, dining, foyer, bathrooms and utility room. You also get to enjoy the beautiful covered back patio, perfect for entertaining!

