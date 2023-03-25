Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Ridgewood Custom Home located in the Austin's Colony subdivision! This home features a spacious open floor plan, large living room, elegant kitchen with large island and an abundance of cabinet and counter space, granite countertops throughout, Stainless steel appliances, large master suite with a garden tub, walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet! Study / Desk nook in the hallway. Spacious covered back patio and privacy fenced yard!! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater. **Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary**