4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $435,000

Custom built home in the highly desired Austins Colony Subdivision. The home features a 3 way split floor plan, open concept living/formal dining/kitchen area, raised ceilings through out, beautiful crown molding, granite countertops, and so much more. The spacious kitchen has plenty of custom cabinets, and stainless appliances. The master suite with a soaking bathtub and separate shower, separate vanities, and a large walk-in closet. You'll love sitting on the extended covered patio looking at the green space behind the home, with tall beautiful mature trees.