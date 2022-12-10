4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $435,000

Welcome to this new Cedar Beam Homes build in the newest Phase of Austin's Colony, featuring 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths! Enjoy an open floor plan including a mixture of vinyl, tile & carpet with tons of natural light & high ceilings, the open concept Family, Dining & Kitchen area boasts tons of room for family living & entertaining! The kitchen features a generous island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, custom cabinets, pantry, & granite counter tops. Primary bedroom offers ample space to relax & retreat & the spacious bathroom features a tub with tile surrounding, large walk-in shower, double sink, closet & granite countertops. Among all these incredible features you will also have black hardware throughout, a covered patio, wooden front door, privacy deadbolts on all exterior doors, programable thermostats & a garage door opener. Completion Date in October 2023!