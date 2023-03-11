Beautiful new 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in the newest phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This home features an open floorplan with raised ceilings, fireplace, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tankless water heater, and more! There are 2 primary bedrooms downstairs and upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a spacious bonus/game room. Enjoy entertaining outdoors on your oversized covered patio overlooking your large fenced backyard. Location is fantastic; near schools, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals. Call or text today to schedule your private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $434,900
