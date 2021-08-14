4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $434,800

Immaculate brand-new home in highly desired Greenbrier subdivision! Elegance awaits you in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that was built with homeowner in mind! Captivating from the moment you walk in! Guests are greeted by the beautiful, wood ceiling entryway and decorative floor tile. This is a floorplan that was also designed with entertaining in mind and offers a combined living/dining/kitchen area which boasts a beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace and large picture windows. The kitchen is well appointed with custom alder cabinetry, granite countertops, along with an oversized island with plenty of seating for family and guests. Continue the party outside as the covered back patio has a built-in grill and refrigerator. The primary bedroom suite is outfitted with double vanities in the bathroom, separate tub and shower, and expansive walk-in closet connected to the Landry room. Home also has a large laundry room with shaker cabinets and decorative tile! Come see this home today!