4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $434,800

Enjoy this peaceful neighborhood with a gorgeous greenbelt, walking trails, and nature/wildlife preserve. Perfectly located just 4 miles to Texas A&M University, and 9 minutes to the Rellis campus. Dominion Oaks neighborhood is just off Villa Maria and has a nearby golf course, shopping, and restaurants. The home greets you with a beautiful brick barreled entryway, open floor plan with spacious living, open kitchen with granite countertops, custom knotty alder wood cabinets, lots of natural light, and much more! You are sure to love the outside entertaining area for guest or just a quiet evening on the covered back porch which includes a gas grill, and ceiling fans to keep you cool.