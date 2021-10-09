Enjoy this peaceful neighborhood with a gorgeous greenbelt, walking trails, and nature/wildlife preserve. Perfectly located just 4 miles to Texas A&M University, and 9 minutes to the Rellis campus. Dominion Oaks neighborhood is just off Villa Maria and has a nearby golf course, shopping, and restaurants. The home greets you with a beautiful brick barreled entryway, open floor plan with spacious living, open kitchen with granite countertops, custom knotty alder wood cabinets, lots of natural light, and much more! You are sure to love the outside entertaining area for guest or just a quiet evening on the covered back porch which includes a gas grill, and ceiling fans to keep you cool.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $434,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A McLennan County man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time while he had…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan High School graduate is cheering for the Houston Texans this season as a member of the team’s cheerleading squad.
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach reverently talks about how great it is to play at Kyle Field.
A sign at Alan Bass’ tailgate on the grass outside of Reed Arena had a simple statement printed on it – “tailgate like a champion today.”