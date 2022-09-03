4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $432,000

Come put some roots down in the new Oakmont subdivision with this beautifully built RNL home. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, a two car garage, covered patio with grill area and an upstairs bedroom with a balcony overlooking the back yard. The home also boast a generous size master bedroom, ample closet space and master bath with a separate shower and stand alone tub. In the kitchen you'll notice the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops at the eat in bar/island. Enjoy Oakmont with its amenity center, pool, gym, basketball court, jungle gym and nearly 9 acres of parks, green spaces and miles of scenic nature trails.