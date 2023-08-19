Welcome to this beautiful and lovely home in Oakmont Subdivision! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a flex space, it provides ample space for those who desire extra room. The home boasts white quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, for a sleek appearance with the black plumbing fixtures, as well as durability and low maintenance. Large primary bedroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. The large breakfast nook in the home features a built-in dining bench. This feature not only maximizes seating capacity but also adds a cozy and functional element to the dining area. Home offers a large backyard, providing plenty of outdoor space for various activities. The presence of green space behind the backyard adds privacy and a pleasant view! Don't wait, schedule a tour today to see this home's stylish design elements, functional features, and a spacious layout.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $430,000
