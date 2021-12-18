This immaculate and well designed 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath house in the Greenbrier subdivision is centrally located with great access to everything in Bryan/College Station. Enter through the front door to the open concept family room with large windows looking over the back yard with a built in grill and covered patio. The main attraction in the family room is the custom built floating shelves with bead board and lower cabinets which surround the charming brick fireplace. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its granite counters, stainless steel GE appliances, custom cabinets and walk in pantry. The master bathroom features double vanities and a knee space with a separate tub and shower. Walk into the oversized master closet wit upper windows to let in light, plus an array of rods and shelves. Other special highlights include the tall ceilings with ceiling treatments, built in cubbies with hooks and extra storage near the garage, a sink in the laundry room, upper glass cabinet doors in the coffee bar area, modern barn door and many more. Come see all this home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000
