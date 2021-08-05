This beautiful brick & stone home built by RNL offers an open and spacious floor plan, tall ceilings throughout, split bedrooms, private office, and a second living area. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a large island, gas cooktop, Granite countertops, Stainless appliances, tall soft-close cabinets and drawers, oversized pantry, under cabinet lighting, and more. The living area adorns a fireplace with gas logs, adjustable built-ins, and rich hand scraped hard wood floors. Windows make this a light and bright home with amazing views of the back yard/pool and Jacuzzi. The main bedroom is a nice space, en suite bath with dual vanities and soaker tub, closet with built-ins. Second private living space with French doors off the main living area, plus a study/office. The back yard is your oasis! Relax and enjoy the sounds of the waterfall and pool bubblers. It's a great space for entertaining with a greenbelt and walking trail behind and no back neighbors. Contact us today for a showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
With the number of active COVID-19 cases rising above 400 for the first time since May and the highly contagious delta variant causing increas…
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…