4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000

This beautiful brick & stone home built by RNL offers an open and spacious floor plan, tall ceilings throughout, split bedrooms, private office, and a second living area. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a large island, gas cooktop, Granite countertops, Stainless appliances, tall soft-close cabinets and drawers, oversized pantry, under cabinet lighting, and more. The living area adorns a fireplace with gas logs, adjustable built-ins, and rich hand scraped hard wood floors. Windows make this a light and bright home with amazing views of the back yard/pool and Jacuzzi. The main bedroom is a nice space, en suite bath with dual vanities and soaker tub, closet with built-ins. Second private living space with French doors off the main living area, plus a study/office. The back yard is your oasis! Relax and enjoy the sounds of the waterfall and pool bubblers. It's a great space for entertaining with a greenbelt and walking trail behind and no back neighbors. Contact us today for a showing!