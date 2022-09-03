4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $424,900

Beautiful, quality-crafted 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in sought-after Austin's Colony! The elegant entry boasts inlaid tile that complements the gleaming wood floor and affords an elegant welcome to the home. The large living area with raised ceiling and fireplace is provide a relaxing spot for cozy family gatherings. Pretty wood floors make the living room a standout in this home! Gorgeous cook's kitchen provides a comfortable eating bar, pretty granite countertops and lots of storage for convenience. Nice dining area overlooks large backyard and oversized patio. The study/office is a flexroom which can be either a bedroom or home office! All bedrooms are spacious and provide ample closet space. The primary bedroom is well-appointed with coffered ceiling and crown molding. A sumptuous master bath with double sinks, large tub and walk-in shower beckon one after a long day. The large backyard has a 25x16 patio recently expanded for family fun as well as a nice storage building, the whole yard is privacy fenced. All this in a wonderful and convenient neighborhood, close to shopping, schools, etc. Don't miss this wonderful home!