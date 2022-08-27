4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $424,000

This traditional one owner home on a manicured corner lot in Austin’s Colony has an amazing open floor plan and highlights unique details you don’t find everywhere else. The rich, dark tones of its hardwood floors and beadboard tray ceilings are an excellent complement to the lightly colored walls and white millwork throughout this meticulously cared for home. The large foyer showcases lighted built-in shelves with beadboard backdrop. The completely open kitchen features white cabinetry with gray-lavender inlay, undermount lighting, black granite counters, SS built-in appliances, gas cooktop, and gorgeous tile backsplash with playful mirror accents. Serve hors d'oeuvres on the eating island with sink and plentiful storage. Guests will be impressed by the enormous stone fireplace with solid wood block mantle flanked by built-in lighted bookshelves. Above, the tray ceiling’s carved wooden beam accents and recessed lighting add ambience to this cozy space. Relax in the large primary retreat with dramatic tray ceiling and en suite bath featuring separate granite vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower with ceramic tile surround. Three guest bedrooms offer large closets and share a full bathroom with granite counters and shower/tub combo. Host a barbecue in the privacy fenced backyard that features a covered patio, large tree, and raised bed gardens. Just minutes from the heart of Bryan, this impeccable home is move-in ready.