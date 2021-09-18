4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $423,900

Beautiful new build on a large corner lot by Creekview Custom Builders in Greenbrier Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus a powder bath features a center fireplace in the great room, interior wood cased windows, crown molding, a flex room that fits your own personal needs, kitchen has custom cabinets with accent lightning, stainless built in electric oven, gas cooktop, granite countertops with full tile backsplash and undermount sinks. The primary bedroom suite has tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, framed decorative mirrors, granite vanities, separate tile shower with bench seat, and tile surrounds. Two spacious size secondary bedrooms are on the main floor, while the 4th bedroom with own private bathroom is located on the second floor or can be used as a game room. Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Prewired for security system and central media panel. Nice covered patio, full yard irrigation system, and a 16 SEER HVAC system ***Pictures are of a previous new build by Creekview Custom Builders with similar features.*** Estimated close date is August 31st. Call listing agent for more details.