Welcome home to 2915 Spector Drive. Enter through the 8' wooden front door into a spacious foyer that leads you to the sprawling great room. Oversized windows let natural light shine into the room and draw you into the large eat-in kitchen. This u-shaped kitchen features a walk-in pantry, window over the sink, stainless appliances, soft-close cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Secluded on one side of the home you will find an oversized laundry room and expansive main bedroom and ensuite. The other side of the home features 3 bedrooms with a shared bathroom - complete with double sinks! Rounding out the home are SMART home features, full blinds, fans in every bedroom, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $420,000
