4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $420,000

The property is a beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with a bonus room built in 2019 at approximately 2,987 sq ft. This home has granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, great flooring in living and dining areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Great location on a great lot with no backyard neighbors. It is located in the Edgewater subdivision which is close to a pond and a park. Enjoy the convenience of being within 10 minutes to both Blinn College and Texas A&M without having to experience game-day traffic. Contact us for a private showing and see what this home has to offer!