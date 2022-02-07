4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $420,000

We invite you to tour this absolutely lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, two-story delight in the back of Austin’s Colony in Bryan. Tucked away in the Mills Ct. cul-de-sac, this home sits right down the street from Rudder High School and features a beautiful, private back yard complete with a large wooden deck and pergola. The entrance to the home leads into a large living room with ultra high ceilings ... with the master suite on the left and kitchen / dining on the right side of the floor plan. The living room fireplace is encased in floor-to-ceiling stone and features a beautiful wood mantle. The kitchen includes copious upper cabinetry, a hanging rack above the center island for pots and pans, a breakfast nook and a spacious formal dining area. The oversized primary bedroom comes complete with a beautiful bay window and enough space on one end of the room for an office / desk area. The ensuite primary bathroom includes a vanity, corner tub and good-sized shower. The grand staircase adjacent to the home’s entryway features a loft walkway that is open to the entry and living room below ... leading to 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the second level. If you’re looking for a darling two-story retreat in a quaint location in Bryan but situated just a couple of minutes from all that BCS has to offer, you will want to come take a visit to 2706 Mills Ct. New roof in September 2021.