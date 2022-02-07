We invite you to tour this absolutely lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, two-story delight in the back of Austin’s Colony in Bryan. Tucked away in the Mills Ct. cul-de-sac, this home sits right down the street from Rudder High School and features a beautiful, private back yard complete with a large wooden deck and pergola. The entrance to the home leads into a large living room with ultra high ceilings ... with the master suite on the left and kitchen / dining on the right side of the floor plan. The living room fireplace is encased in floor-to-ceiling stone and features a beautiful wood mantle. The kitchen includes copious upper cabinetry, a hanging rack above the center island for pots and pans, a breakfast nook and a spacious formal dining area. The oversized primary bedroom comes complete with a beautiful bay window and enough space on one end of the room for an office / desk area. The ensuite primary bathroom includes a vanity, corner tub and good-sized shower. The grand staircase adjacent to the home’s entryway features a loft walkway that is open to the entry and living room below ... leading to 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the second level. If you’re looking for a darling two-story retreat in a quaint location in Bryan but situated just a couple of minutes from all that BCS has to offer, you will want to come take a visit to 2706 Mills Ct. New roof in September 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Following a break due to COVID-19, thousands of people roamed the Brazos County Expo Complex on Friday night, sampling barbecue, soups, chili,…
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
Texas A&M assistant coach Elijah Robinson was named the national recruiter of the year by Rivals.com after helping the Aggies land the nat…
When Rev. Korey Wright began serving as the new rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station last month, he said he plans to “brin…
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…