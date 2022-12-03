4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $419,900

Beautiful new 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the newest phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This one level home features an open floorplan with raised ceilings, fireplace, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a butler's pantry, tankless water heater, and more! The primary suite offers dual vanities, separate tile surround shower, corner garden tub and a spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining outdoors on your oversized covered patio overlooking your large fenced backyard. Location is fantastic; near schools, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals. Call or text today to schedule your private showing!