WELCOME HOME to the very desirable Oakmont subdivision! Take a step inside this immaculate home boasting plenty of space both inside and out! The open floor plan of the main living area allows for easy entertainment, but the 3-way split floor plan offers space to retreat and relax. This 4 bed/3 bath home includes a secluded primary suite boasting two walk-in closets & an ensuite bath with double sinks, granite countertops, toilet closet, garden tub and stand-up tiled shower with glass surround. You will also find another bedroom with an ensuite bath plus 2 bedrooms & a bathroom, each offering great storage with walk-in closets. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, a custom backsplash & cabinet hardware, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry & a large eating bar. Located on an oversized cul-de-sac lot you will enjoy an extra large backyard as well as an extended patio. You & your guests will be impressed with the extra amenities Oakmont has to offer including scenic nature trails, park areas, a swimming pool & more! Additional amenities include a gym, basketball and pickle ball courts, a playground, an amenity center with rooms to rent for events, & an active HOA that sponsors community events. Close to shopping, restaurants & schools, but nestled in a secluded subdivision! Come tour today & experience living in luxury at Oakmont!