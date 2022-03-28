 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $415,000

Come enjoy the peace and quiet! Lovely country property just outside of city limits in a nice established neighborhood. Sitting on 2 acres, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room, 2 dining areas and a large covered porch overlooking the back yard! The home has all beautiful wood floors, no carpet. The oversized family room has a wood burning fireplace. This home has a split floorplan and the master bedroom opens on the the large patio. The master bath, has a great tub and a separate shower and a large walk in closet. Two car garage and a separate storage/workshop. Updates include a new 18 Seer heat pump. Freshly painted exterior. Property backs up to Steephollow Creek, so you will not have neighbors behind you!

