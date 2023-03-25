Looking for a new builder home, look no further than this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a flex room, built by Ridgewood Custom Homes and located in Austin's Colony subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan with luxury vinyl wood plank flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large living room with fireplace, elegant kitchen with massive island and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Other features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops throughout, tankless water heater, large master suite with free standing tub and amazing walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet. Covered back patio and privacy fenced yard! **Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary**