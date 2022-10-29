4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $409,047

Are you looking for a move-in ready home, a huge lot with a huge dedicated green belt with trees behind the house, and that unheard-of 3-car garage? This estate section of Pleasant Hill features the largest lots in town. The backyard even faces east which is a big plus in the hot Texas summers. This home is built for multiple generations to all live tougher with a great suite on the first floor, the primary on the first floor, and two enormous bedrooms upstairs perfect for multiple beds! The primary bedroom features a separate tub and walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a HUGE walk-in closet! The living area is wide open with room for a large table, and tons of seating in the family room opens to the kitchen with bar seating! Stainless Steel appliances compliment the kitchen’s quartz countertops. With Costco opening in BCS soon, you will love the walk-in pantry and massive under stair storage!! The yard is huge and has tons of side yard as well so you don’t feel like you are cramped on top of your neighbors! Add on the builder's superior level of construction with 50 years of family-owned and run business! You’ll love all the stuff you don’t see like the moisture barrier and 3/4” plywood on all exterior walls, the very high seer HVAC system from Carrier, the Moen faucets, the GE appliances, Shaw flooring, and so much more.