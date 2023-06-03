$7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction, or additional price reduction. Backs up to a green belt! The primary suite plus a guest suite is on the first floor with two very large bedrooms, while the upstairs features a game room, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and large walk-in attic storage. This plan is wide open with a very large island kitchen featuring granite counters, a decorative backsplash, a window over the sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you will see! The primary suite features a walk-in closet, a separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with great under-stair storage, a large laundry room, an oversized garage, a large storage closet in the game room and SO MUCH MORE! ASK about our available incentives!! The completed pictures are of the same floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $406,650
