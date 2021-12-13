This is the one you have been looking for!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home WITH a pool and throw in that it is convenient to everything BCS has to offer! Two living areas and tons of natural lighting, and the open concept kitchen makes entertaining a dream. The master bedroom is huge, opens to the back patio and has loads of counter space in the double vanity bathroom. A large walk-in shower and a separate garden tub to relax in are wonderful bonuses! Two of the bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while the fourth bedroom has a separate bathroom! So whether you prefer sitting on the front porch in the mornings or the backyard oasis in the evening, this home offers both! Make this one yours today, just in time for the holiday!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $399,900
