This well-designed new construction home in Vintage Estates boasts a split floorplan with an open concept living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen will be complete with upgraded appliances and granite counter tops . Enjoy the spacious living room with ample natural lighting and gorgeous laminate plank flooring. Also, you'll love the convenience of the master closets access with to the utility room, and the extended rear covered patio. Upstairs features a bonus room as well as the additional 2 bedrooms, and hall bathroom. Vintage Estates is located just minutes from shopping, schools, & restaurants. It is inspired by the unblemished beauty of the adjacent Messina Hof Winery & Vineyards. The community offers the peace and quiet of the country while living on the edge of town. Embrace the peaceful location while experiencing unparalleled vineyard views.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $399,900
