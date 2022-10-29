This beautiful 2 story home has been well maintained and features a spacious living area on the main floor. The entryway is equipped with built-ins with plenty of storage. The kitchen opens up both to the dining room and breakfast area. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and adjacent is a half bathroom. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the first floor. The second floor has a separate bonus room designed to be a second living area or game room. There are also three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The spacious backyard backs up to the neighborhood park. There is a gate in the fence for easy access to the playground and basketball courts. The custom built covered patio has room for an outdoor dining area and space to enjoy the Northern Lights Cedar hot tub. There is also a designated garden area with raised beds and a beautiful vegetable garden.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $398,000
