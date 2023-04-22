Avonley Home introduces one of their newest two-story homes, "The Azlea"! Offering 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths this charming floorplan features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas. Large L-shaped kitchen overlooks an open living area and adjacent dining nook. A restful master suite welcomes you, with En-suite boasting a deep garden tub and separate shower. The master walk-in closet connects to home laundry area, an everyday convenience you'll love! Homes upstairs bedrooms center around an oversized flex space. Austin's Colony is a short walk to nearby parks and trails. A quick car ride will take you to nearby shopping, dining, and medical facilities! Move-in ready late May!