$7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction or additional price reduction. Backs up to a green belt! The primary suite plus a guest suite is on the first floor with two very large bedrooms, while upstairs features a game room, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and large walk-in attic storage upstairs. This plan is wide open with a very large island kitchen featuring quartz counters, a decorative backsplash, a window over the sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you will see! The primary suite features a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with great under stair storage, a large laundry room, oversized garage, a large storage closet in the game room and SO MUCH MORE! ASK about our available incentives!! Ask about the available incentives. The completed pictures are of the same floor plan - staged.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $396,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
You are sitting at your desk in the world’s most famous workplace. Day after day, you are feeling like your supremely skilled experts somehow …
A College Station man died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road, police said.
It’s been 80 days since Rene Borrel landed his plane in a pasture off Jones Road in Bryan. As of Thursday night, the plane is still right wher…
DES MOINES, Iowa — Any fingers pointed in the direction of Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff for the Aggies’ 76…
The College Station school district’s 2023 Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee membership list was finalized with the board of t…