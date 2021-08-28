EXCELLENT INVESTMENT - LEASED FOR $2700/MO This wonderful new townhome close to Texas A&M with quality finishes! The townhome status makes it easy to finance. Beautiful amenities abound throughout that include extensive wood flooring, an upgraded appliance package, granite counters in the kitchen and baths, and nice landscaping. The kitchen area is open and bright with a walk in pantry, gorgeous cabinetry, and a spacious island w/eating space that overlooks the cozy living area. All the bedrooms area a nice size and each has its own private bathroom. This home would also be perfect as a game day property or as a "lock and leave" when traveling. Just moments to Northgate and Kyle Field. This location is an end unit and the HOA takes care of the front landscaping. Four assigned parking spaces and extra visitor parking. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nthP6u8jLKr&mls=1
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $394,900
-
- Updated
