Avonley Home introduces one of their newest two-story homes, "The Azlea"! Offering 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths this charming floorplan features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas. Large L-shaped kitchen overlooks an open living area and adjacent dining nook. A restful master suite welcomes you, with En-suite boasting a deep garden tub and separate shower. The master walk-in closet connects to home laundry area, an everyday convenience you'll love! Homes upstairs bedrooms center around an oversized flex space. Ample walking paths leading to the playground, soccer field, and large green space are an everyday convenience when you live in Rudder Pointe! Move in ready mid-August!!