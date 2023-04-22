Avonley Home introduces one of their newest two-story homes, "The Azlea"! Offering 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths this charming floorplan features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas. Large L-shaped kitchen overlooks an open living area and adjacent dining nook. A restful master suite welcomes you, with En-suite boasting a deep garden tub and separate shower. The master walk-in closet connects to home laundry area, an everyday convenience you'll love! Homes upstairs bedrooms center around an oversized flex space. Ample walking paths leading to the playground, soccer field, and large green space are an everyday convenience when you live in Rudder Pointe! Move in ready mid-August!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $393,094
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek’s never had to travel far when needing baseball advice.
Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer b…
Reggie McNeal didn’t think he would ever get a chance to play on Kyle Field again.
It meant a lot for Braiden Hill to be presented his Aggie Ring from another Aggie on Friday.
Around 900 members of a specialty care gym in Bryan were notified via email last week that their gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle C…