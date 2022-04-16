4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $390,000

This immaculately maintained home is located in the highly sought after Edgewater subdivision, and offers plenty of space to entertain family and friends for holidays or Aggie game day! A large, beautiful, uniquely designed kitchen opens into a spacious, bright, family room. There is even more entertainment space in the upstairs bonus room that is ready for a large screen tv or an overhead projector! The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and offers a beautiful private bath and large walk in closet. Three bedrooms and 2 additional full baths are upstairs. There is a convenient half bath next to the living room for guests. This home also has 2 separate water heaters! The Roof was replaced in 2021. The large back yard gives kids and pets plenty of space to run and play. Edgewater park has lots to offer kids of all ages including playground equipment, a covered picnic area, and even has a blue basketball court!