Come view this amazing townhouse just minutes from Texas A&M University. 3 or 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, enjoy the wonderful Texas weather out on the patio, or in the two car attached garage. Property is leased through 07/09/2023 perfect for investors, alumni, parents or even owner occupants wanting something convenient to TAMU. Walk, Bike, or catch the A&M shuttle located at the end of the block. Additional off street parking located in the rear and front areas of the townhome.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday…
Dear Prince Harry:
The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and…
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and players Zach Dang and Jaxon Edwards discuss the Cougars' loss to Aledo in 5A-I title game.
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor might want to ask the Aggie Dance Team on Sunday if any of its members played high school b…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”
On her final day after 28 years at Texas A&M University, most recently as associate vice president for student affairs, Anne Reber reflect…