OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 10/03/21 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. This custom built one owner Ambit Home is sure to please. The home is situated on a large corner lot with a 2 car side entry garage. The garage has an extra bump out area for storage and sealed garage floors. Step in through the front door to find wood look tile flowing through common areas, bathrooms, and the owners retreat. This thoughtful floorplan provides an open concept living, kitchen, and dining area boasting BEAUTIFUL plantation shutters. Be sure to stop by to see the SPACIOUS laundry room and MUD area. The expansive 25’-9” X 12’-6” back patio will be a great place to relax and enjoy the cooling fall temperatures. Kitchen boasts whirlpool appliances, granite counters, gas range, under and over cabinet lighting, and hidden outlets tucked under the cabinets! The master suite provides dual sinks, soaking tub, large walk-in shower (no-step and no door), and plenty of closet space. The bones of this home are rounded out with a 16 SEER AC system and a tankless water heater. Ask for a full list of upgrades made to this home. Schedule your showing before this beauty is SOLD! PHOTOS WERE TAKEN IN 2018 WHEN THE HOME WAS FIRST BUILT. A STORGAE SHED HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE BACKYARD SINCE THAT TIME AND IT SITS ON A CONCRETE SLAB! OFFERS DUE SUNDAY 10/03 AT 6:00 PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $387,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases r…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.