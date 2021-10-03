4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $387,500

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 10/03/21 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. This custom built one owner Ambit Home is sure to please. The home is situated on a large corner lot with a 2 car side entry garage. The garage has an extra bump out area for storage and sealed garage floors. Step in through the front door to find wood look tile flowing through common areas, bathrooms, and the owners retreat. This thoughtful floorplan provides an open concept living, kitchen, and dining area boasting BEAUTIFUL plantation shutters. Be sure to stop by to see the SPACIOUS laundry room and MUD area. The expansive 25’-9” X 12’-6” back patio will be a great place to relax and enjoy the cooling fall temperatures. Kitchen boasts whirlpool appliances, granite counters, gas range, under and over cabinet lighting, and hidden outlets tucked under the cabinets! The master suite provides dual sinks, soaking tub, large walk-in shower (no-step and no door), and plenty of closet space. The bones of this home are rounded out with a 16 SEER AC system and a tankless water heater. Ask for a full list of upgrades made to this home. Schedule your showing before this beauty is SOLD! PHOTOS WERE TAKEN IN 2018 WHEN THE HOME WAS FIRST BUILT. A STORGAE SHED HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE BACKYARD SINCE THAT TIME AND IT SITS ON A CONCRETE SLAB! OFFERS DUE SUNDAY 10/03 AT 6:00 PM.