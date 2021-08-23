4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $387,000

Tired of cookie cutter houses? Then this home may be just what you have been waiting for! One-owner home built in the 60's with functionality and design in mind. Situated on a large corner lot, this beautiful home's exterior is comprised of antique brick from a school in Centerville that was torn down in the 50's and a roof that is only 6 months old. Hand-crafted plantation shutters throughout. The attention that the owners put into their home is apparent when you walk in. Front room has Karistan rug woven into the carpet. Family room, breakfast area and kitchen all have solid knotty pine and open to the adjoining wrap around sunroom accented with beadboard ceiling and large windows to let in an abundance of natural light. Kitchen has a built in desk area as well as a window overlooking the large back yard. Original dining room, currently used as an office, has the original wallpaper as well as a handcrafted antique hobnail lamp/light fixture. Amazing master suite opens to the back yard through french doors. Exercise room between the master bedroom and bath. Wonderfully designed master bath with tumbled marble accents and stained glass window over the tub. The master closet has it all~tons of hanging space, drawer space and shelving, and a built in ironing board. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with lots of floored in attic space for additional storage. Enjoy evenings outdoors in the back yard under your own personal gazebo.