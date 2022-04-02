 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

This two-year old Blackstone Handcrafted Home has mastered the blend of functional size and attractive aesthetics! Positioned in the desirable new Oakmont development, only minutes from shopping, dining, top ranked schools, and recreational activities available within this master planned community. The design of this airy, open concept, floor plan allows everyone to gather in the heart of the home but retreat to their own private spaces tucked on separate corners of the residence. Kitchen boasts custom linen finished cabinets, granite counters and upgraded appliances. Two guest suites and bath located on the second floor adjacent to the bonus room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert