This two-year old Blackstone Handcrafted Home has mastered the blend of functional size and attractive aesthetics! Positioned in the desirable new Oakmont development, only minutes from shopping, dining, top ranked schools, and recreational activities available within this master planned community. The design of this airy, open concept, floor plan allows everyone to gather in the heart of the home but retreat to their own private spaces tucked on separate corners of the residence. Kitchen boasts custom linen finished cabinets, granite counters and upgraded appliances. Two guest suites and bath located on the second floor adjacent to the bonus room.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000
