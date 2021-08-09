4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

Very well maintained 4 bedroom and 3 full bath home on a beautiful corner lot in desired Austin's Colony. You'll love the open concept split floor plan. All living, dining and wet areas are covered with 24 inch tile with carpet in the bedrooms. The front windows are covered with plantations shutters with 2" blinds through the rest of the home. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, custom knotty alder cabinets and granite counter tops. The master suit is large enough for a full king bedroom set leaving plenty of living space with raised tray ceiling, recessed lighting, and has it's own return air for your comfort. The master bath has a huge all tile shower with bench, separate tub, and split granite double vanity. The walk in closet with built in drawers leaves lots of room for all your clothes and storage needs. The living area is open to the kitchen, breakfast area, and dining room with eating bar on the island. This is really great, functional floor plan ready to move in. Located just over a mile from Kroger, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Quick access to Hwy 6 puts you just over an hour drive to the Houston area. Austin's Colony amenities include covered tennis and basketball courts, playground equipment, soccer and baseball fields, grills, disc golf course, and sand volleyball courts OPEN HOUSE scheduled August 14th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.