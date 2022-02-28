Stop. Collaborate and listen..this is the house you've been missing! Gorgeous four bedroom three and a half bath in Siena with an amazing view! Home features both a dine in kitchen and a formal dining area as well as a study and a bonus room upstairs. Plus you can enjoy the outside deck with privacy screens on an oversized back yard. So much room to spread out in both inside and out! Call for your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000
