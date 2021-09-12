4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $384,000

This spacious Memorial Forest gem has so many possibilities! Imagine having close to 4000 sq ft for hosting, entertaining, or just to stretch out! How about a large kitchen with custom cabinets and a double oven? How about a garage with 3 closets that are each large enough to house a shop space or work bench? This house is it! Also, There is SO much more storage space... in the attic (enough space for a bonus room), 4 walk in closets, cabinets all along the hallway. Other features include 3 living areas, a large utility room, and a study with picture windows. All of this with the 5 year old HVAC and New Roof... all that it needs now is your personal touch.