This proposed high end 3/2 plus study or 4th bedroom will truly provide the WOW! Located conveniently in the newest phase of Austin's Colony. Home has wide open concept, gorgeous corner fireplace, raised ceilings, stylish Chef's kitchen including built-in oven, microwave, gas cooktop, and beautiful island that oversees the living space including the large covered patio. Master bath is sure to deliver a spa experience equipped with luxury fixtures, large soaking tub, and xl walk-in shower. Home will be pre-wired for security and surround sound, including designer blinds, full irrigation, and sod front and back, to truly make this home move in ready when complete! **Photos are for a previous TRC Home (different plan) showing similar finishes and quality. Fixtures, selections, and colors may vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $383,775
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
The gun used to kill Billy the Kid, which was owned by late Texas A&M professor Jim Earle, sold at auction last month for a record $6 million.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 245 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.
Texas A&M kicks off against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the FOX. Here's how you can get the game:
A 24-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault family violence with a…
The number of active COVID-19 cases among Brazos County residents surpassed 1,500 for the first time since February on Thursday as health offi…
Brazos County health officials reported three new virus-related deaths and 177 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.