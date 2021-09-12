4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $383,775

This proposed high end 3/2 plus study or 4th bedroom will truly provide the WOW! Located conveniently in the newest phase of Austin's Colony. Home has wide open concept, gorgeous corner fireplace, raised ceilings, stylish Chef's kitchen including built-in oven, microwave, gas cooktop, and beautiful island that oversees the living space including the large covered patio. Master bath is sure to deliver a spa experience equipped with luxury fixtures, large soaking tub, and xl walk-in shower. Home will be pre-wired for security and surround sound, including designer blinds, full irrigation, and sod front and back, to truly make this home move in ready when complete! **Photos are for a previous TRC Home (different plan) showing similar finishes and quality. Fixtures, selections, and colors may vary.