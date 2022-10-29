Backs up to a greenbelt on a cul-de-sac our Lenox plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath, two story house. Everyone loves the amount storage that abounds in this floor plan, that has large closets, soaring ceilings and tons of windows set this open floor plan. Upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, all windows have 2" faux blinds, full landscaping pack and so much more. This home has lots of great incentives available to the buyer as well. Call for more information! The finished pictures are of a similar completed houses.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $381,222
