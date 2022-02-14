4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $380,000

Wonderful, well kept, 4 bed 2.5 bath, all brick, cul-de-sac home in Austin’s Colony. Enjoy waking up in your large master suite, to a beautiful view of your back yard. This one owner home boasts raised ceilings, vinyl plank floors, a well-designed gourmet kitchen, 2” window blinds and a ton of natural light. The master bedroom provides an oversized handicap accessible shower, dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Outside, a large, covered patio overlooks, the well-maintained yard creating a tranquil environment with wildlife and numerous species of birds. The property includes full foam insulation, a site built shed with electricity and an oversized 2 car garage. No showings until Thursday morning.