Wonderful, well kept, 4 bed 2.5 bath, all brick, cul-de-sac home in Austin’s Colony. Enjoy waking up in your large master suite, to a beautiful view of your back yard. This one owner home boasts raised ceilings, vinyl plank floors, a well-designed gourmet kitchen, 2” window blinds and a ton of natural light. The master bedroom provides an oversized handicap accessible shower, dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Outside, a large, covered patio overlooks, the well-maintained yard creating a tranquil environment with wildlife and numerous species of birds. The property includes full foam insulation, a site built shed with electricity and an oversized 2 car garage. No showings until Thursday morning.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Brazos County Treasurer Laura Taylor Davis has withdrawn from the race for reelection, leaving the office’s assistant chief deputy as the only…
- Updated
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
Baylor Scott & White announced Wednesday $15 million in reinvestment in the Brazos Valley in the form of new clinics, operating rooms and …
Rudder’s Asani McGee made her final game at The Armory memorable with a double-double in leading the Lady Ranger girls basketball team to a 67…
Kathryn Greenwade, Vice President for Communications and Human Resources at The Association of Former Students, died Thursday after a lengthy …
A Bryan man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Texas 21 over the weekend.